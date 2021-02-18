Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $42,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

