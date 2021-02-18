Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.00. 18,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,414. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.