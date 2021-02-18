North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,886. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

