NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 119,021 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after buying an additional 171,430 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

