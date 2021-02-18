Northcoast Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAN. Stephens cut shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

AAN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.