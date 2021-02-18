Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.52

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.52 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 52.75 ($0.69). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 32,044 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.94. The firm has a market cap of £9.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

