Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 751,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,451,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

NAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $398.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,536 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

