Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Michael A. Hardesty Sells 1,016 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NOC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.86. 718,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.84.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.