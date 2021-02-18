Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Trading Up 0.4%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

