NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NOV opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NOV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NOV by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 730,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

