Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $76-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.9 million.

Several research firms have commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.