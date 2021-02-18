Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $76-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.9 million.

Several research firms have commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

