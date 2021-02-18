Novak Financial Planning LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

