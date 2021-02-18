NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVCR opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 952.10 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

