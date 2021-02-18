NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NVCR opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 952.10 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75.
In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.