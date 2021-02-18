NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

