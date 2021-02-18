NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

