Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Hits $15.66 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

