Nuggets (NUG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.00450066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00075808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00417755 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

