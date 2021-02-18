Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.97 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $194.76 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $42.63 or 0.00082219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00063147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.35 or 0.00864618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00030504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.07 or 0.05044947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00017448 BTC.

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,568,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

