Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

