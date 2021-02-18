Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares fell 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $35.43. 605,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 369,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

