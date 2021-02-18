NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2,334.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013339 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,172,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,071,016 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

