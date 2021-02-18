Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,121. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

