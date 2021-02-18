Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.19

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 4062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,106 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.