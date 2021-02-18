Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and traded as high as C$28.71. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) shares last traded at C$28.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1395604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

