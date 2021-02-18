nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

nVent Electric stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.