NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.97.

NVDA stock traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $586.35. 189,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.92 and its 200-day moving average is $524.38. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

