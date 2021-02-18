nYFI (N0031) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One nYFI token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $492,227.18 and $77,141.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00412474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00059605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00084486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00425749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028434 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

