Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Raised to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OBLN stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.69. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.