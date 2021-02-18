Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Tops $17.63 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $46.45 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

