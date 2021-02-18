Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $17.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $20.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $9,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $12,469,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

