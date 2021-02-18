Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.28. 895,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,743,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

