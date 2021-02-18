Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Up 6.6%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 1,209,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 898,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

