ODEM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,945.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. ODEM has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $3,945.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.12 or 0.00884383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.17 or 0.04935379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00017623 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

