OG Fan Token (OG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.53 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00016758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.