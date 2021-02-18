OGE Energy (OGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

