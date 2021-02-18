OIN Finance Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 47% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.