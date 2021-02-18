Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $987.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.