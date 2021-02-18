Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

