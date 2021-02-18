Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Shares Up 0.1%

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.37. 75,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 184,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

In other Omnichannel Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,755 shares of company stock worth $378,416 over the last three months.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OCA)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

