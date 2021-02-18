Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Down 9.7%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 29,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,708,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
ONCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $293.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.
