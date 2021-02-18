OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0196 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.00855346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00030943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.46 or 0.05110454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017431 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

