Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002357 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $978.76 million and approximately $510.23 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00039906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00292453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013561 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

