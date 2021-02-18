OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.91 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $4.16 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00827082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00037501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.81 or 0.04913572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016810 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars.

