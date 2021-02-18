Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 7.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.38. 666,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 410,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opera by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Opera by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Opera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

