Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

