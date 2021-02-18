OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.40

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.40 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78). OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 180,235 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.06. The company has a market capitalization of £49.60 million and a PE ratio of -26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

