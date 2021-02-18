OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Up 9.6%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.56. 13,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 100,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

In other news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of OptimumBank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

