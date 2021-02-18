Opus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Opus has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Opus has a market cap of $181,229.32 and $100.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

