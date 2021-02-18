Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $165,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.77. 146,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,818,144. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

