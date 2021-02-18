Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $477.53 million, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

ORC has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

